HSHM joins hands with FES Higher Education Consultants

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has collaborated with FES Higher Education Consultants to promote its premium hospitality school in Pakistan.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Hospitality and Education Division, and Syed Tehsin Shah, Chief Executive Officer of FES Higher Education Consultants in Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

HSHM is Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management school in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and in partnership with Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI). HSHM’s first campus is located on IJP Road Islamabad, and is now accepting admissions for fall semester 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony Haseeb Gardezi said “Students upon their graduation from HSHM will be offered confirmed job placements at Hashoo Group hotels. Hashoo Group owns and operates the largest chain of hotels in Pakistan and are expanding aggressively. There will be a huge demand of specialized hospitality professionals in Pakistan, and we will prefer graduates from our own school.”

After having studied for two years at HSHM, qualifying students will have the option to study the third academic year at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK to complete their BSc Hons degree.

Tehsin Shah also added, “We are very glad to join hands with the largest hospitality group of Pakistan. We come across a lot of students who have interest in tourism and hospitality, fortunately now we can recommend them to HSHM.”—PR

