Workshop on e-commerce: Businesses assured of govt’s support, facilitation

KARACHI: An online workshop on e-commerce was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Stockholm in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and the TDAP.

The workshop focused on providing solutions for online order fulfillment.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Sweden and Finland, Zahoor Ahmad, highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s trade to EU, its biggest trade partner.

He said export of Pakistani products can be boosted by following standards of environmental protection, sustainability and packaging.

Entering into the e-commerce market will facilitate Pakistani exporters in following these standards.

The inaugural comments were given by the Secretary of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui.

He assured the participants of all kinds of support and facilitation from the various organs of the government of Pakistan to promote the use of e-commerce by Pakistani businesses.

The workshop contained presentations by Pakistani exporters and online sellers, consultants and logistics companies.

There were briefings on various options for shipment, logistics, warehousing and marketing of goods for sale on online platforms for the Swedish and EU market.

The workshop was attended by 384 Pakistani exporters.

Danish Khalil from Enablers presented the opportunities offered by Amazon and highlighted its various services and related costs for selling in the EU. Dan Crewe from DHL Sweden presented various solutions offered by the DHL in fulfilling online orders.

Imran Khawaja, the postmaster-general of Punjab, informed the participants about the recent initiatives taken by Pakistan Post to facilitate online sellers and partnership of Pakistan Post with Amazon to provide enabling environment for e-commerce in Pakistan.

Nyklass Helgesson, CEO of Ecommero Sweden, presented services offered by his company for online sellers from Pakistan in Sweden or EU.

David Hoang, CEO of Zago Sweden, informed the participants about opportunities offered by Shopify for online selling of goods in Sweden and EU.

He also informed the participants about business setup services offered by his company.

Zubair Hussain presented on behalf of Coolpriser Sweden the warehousing and logistics services provided by them at discounted prices to Pakistani exporters.

He also informed exporters about alternative options to sell products online in Sweden and EU and facilitation available in this regard.

Trade and Investment Counselor of Pakistan to Sweden Ghulam Mustafa assured the participants that their concerns shall be taken up with relevant authorities for fast resolution.

He further assured them that more such events shall be organized to build momentum to boost ecommerce in Pakistan.

