Children participate in awareness walk

KARACHI: A large number of orphans and their family members participated in a walk from Arts Council to the Karachi Press club under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Karachi’s Orphan Family Support Programme to highlight the importance of the environment.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Abdul Rasheed addressed the participants of the walk. The participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans for a clean and green Karachi and for protection of the environment.

While addressing the walk, the JI leader and legislator Syed Abdul Rasheed highlighted the importance of greenery for a better city as well as for the future of the children. “We will have to make collective and joint efforts for a better and human friendly one environment. It is only possible when we love our country and the city and if we take measures to bring betterment in our environment,” he added.

