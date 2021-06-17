ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
Exams of classes IX, XI in July, August in Sindh

APP 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Government announced that the examinations of class ninth and 11th would be held in July and August respectively.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of Steering Committee of Education Department Sindh held here on Wednesday.

The meeting under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was attended by Secretary Education, Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Colleges Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Universities Kazi Shahid Perviaz, MPAs Tanzila Umi Habiba, Rabia Azfar Nizami and other officials.

It was also agreed at the meeting that in view of the situation, if any student failed in the optional subjects in Matric and Inter this year, he or she would be given passing marks and the marks of their compulsory subjects would be given on the same basis. The exams of class 1st to 8th would be held and schools would take these exams.

After the exams of class 10th in July, the class 9th exams would be taken and similarly, class 11th exam would be held after class 12th exams in August.

The meeting also decided that after theory exams of class 10th and 12th, their practical exams would be taken. The practical exams would take place in their respective schools and colleges.

The meeting also decided that after 45 days of class 10th and 12th exams, their results would be announced in the first phase. Results of class 9th and 11th exams would be announced later.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said that three proposals had been received regarding the exams from 1st to 8th, in which one proposal was to promote classes 1 to 4, 6 and 7, while the other proposal was to promote all classes and the third one was exams for all classes.

