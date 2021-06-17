Ongoing projects: LDA DG directs officers to expedite work

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has ordered his officers to complete the ongoing mega projects as soon as possible and ensure transparency.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the mega projects initiated in the provincial capital. Member of LDA Governing Body Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, officers of the LDA Engineering Department and representatives of Nespak were present in the meeting.

The LDA DG also told the officers to ensure transparency during the process of land acquisition and other construction-related issues.

“The work on LDA City Scheme and LDA City New Pakistan Apartments project should be expedited. Various bridges of the city, including Data Nagar Bridge, should be upgraded to overcome traffic problems while immediate steps should be taken for re-modeling of Jail Road underpass on the Canal Road. Moreover, traffic problems should be resolved by making Khalid Butt Chowk and Khokar Chowk single-free. The curves on major roads, Shami Road, should be improved so that accidents can be avoided,” he said.

According to him, a comprehensive plan should be formulated to control traffic problems at Yateem Khana Chowk, Scheme Mor, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Ferozepur Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Muslim Town, and Ichhra. Moreover, a comprehensive survey should be carried out of all the roads in the city and subsequently steps should be taken for the improvement and rehabilitation of roads that are in bad condition.

He directed the officials to prepare a plan to ease traffic congestion at Samanabad Chowk and LOS on Multan Road while the condition of roads under Orange Train tracks on Multan Road should be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021