Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,717 tonnes of cargo comprising 94,891 tonnes of import cargo and 52,826 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on 16-06-2021..

The total import cargo of 94,891 comprised of 24,337 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,474 tonnes of DAP, 7,658 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 51,422 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,826 tonnes comprised of 25,974 tonnes of containerized cargo, 11,072 tonnes of Clinkers, 9,856 tonnes of Cements, 5,924 tonnes of Talc Lumps.

There were 03 ships namely Nagoya Express, Silvia, Ambition and Pvt Dawn have berth at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were 06 ships namely, Northern Discovery, YM Eternity, Sea Elegant, Bulk Draco, Inthire Naree and Venus Leader have sailed out from Karachi Port on 16-06-2021. Some seven cargos namely, Glen Canyon, containers, X-Press

Euphrates container, Caribbean 1 Oil, Geum Gang, KMTC Dubai containers, Avni and Liberty Passion were expected on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Natural gas, Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, four ships, Chem Sinyoo, Chipbro Galaxy, Milaha Qatar and Al-Salam-II sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Glen Canyon, Sphene and CP Nanjing are expected to sail from QICT and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon (.)

Cargo volume of 233,768 tonnes, comprising 178,467 tonnes imports cargo and 55,301 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,069 Containers (2,871 TEUs imports and 2,198 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are Seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, PS Milano, Devon Bay, Horizon, Sea Elegant and Thomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Steel coil, Palm oil, Chemicals and Petroleum gas are expected take berths at FOTCO, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and SSGC on Wednesday (today), 16th June, while four more ships, Aristomenis, Jeppesen Maersk, Xpress Euphrates and BBC Diamond with Containers and Project Cargo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 17th June-2021.

