ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf bourses in red; financials aid Saudi index

Reuters 17 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, with the Dubai index leading the losses, while financial shares bolstered the Saudi bourse.

Dubai’s main share index declined 1%, with Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties both losing 1.4%.

Elsewhere, DAMAC Properties retreated 1.5%.

Last week, United Arab Emirates property tycoon Hussain Sajwani made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in DAMAC Properties, which he has run for nearly two decades.

The all-cash offer comes amid a years-long slump in Dubai’s once hot property market, a decline exacerbated by the economic hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, Emirates got an additional $1.1 billion in state support from Dubai after a collapse in long-haul travel due to the coronavirus pandemic triggered the airline’s first annual loss in more than three decades.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.2% higher, supported by a 1.3% gain in Riyad Bank and a 1.9% increase in property firm Jabal Omar Development.

Goldman Sachs raised its expectations for Saudi Arabian growth this year and in 2022 amid rising oil prices and an increase in oil output by the kingdom.

The investment bank sees Saudi oil production rising by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10 million bpd by the end of 2021.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.7%, hit by a 5.1% slide in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) as an investor is seeking to exit the lender by selling shares worth $300 million, according to BloombergQuint. ADCB could not immediately be reached for comment.

Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, restricted access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently tested negative. The Qatari index eased 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank falling 0.7%.

However, Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan gained 0.4%, after Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved its merger with Khalij Commercial Bank.

The merger will lead to the creation of one of the largest Sharia-compliant banks in Qatar and the Middle East.

Shares of Khalij Commercial Bank, which is not part of the index, advanced 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged down 0.1%, with its top lender Commercial International Bank losing 0.5%.

