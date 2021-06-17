Problems of traders, industrialists to be resolved: governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, has assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists would be resolved on priority basis.

He was talking to a 7-member delegation of Hyderabad businessmen here at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Governor Imran Ismail assured the business community of full government support and said the government would continue to engage with the business community to improve the prevailing business environment.

“The business community is backbone of the economy and a major stakeholder. The Federal government is in constant dialogue in order to synergise efforts and attain economic progress,” he added.