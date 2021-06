KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

====================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ====================================================================================================== As on: 16-06-2021 ====================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ====================================================================================================== Maan Securities Adeel & Nadeem Sec. D.G.Cement 50,000 Sherman Sec. Bhayani Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 110,000 27.41 Bhayani Sec. Sherman Sec. 110,000 27.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 27.41 MRA Sec. ASDA Sec. K-Electric Limited 5,000,000 4.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 4.80 Fairtrade Cap. Sec. Equity Master Sec. Telecard Ltd. 25,500 16.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,500 16.40 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,245,500 ======================================================================================================

