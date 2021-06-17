KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,028,525,823 568,035,325 24,975,199,568 14,008,469,622 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,608,104,337 (1,948,707,221) (340,602,884) Local Individuals 19,439,312,564 (18,492,060,387) 947,252,177 Local Corporates 7,348,292,753 (7,954,942,046) (606,649,293) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021