NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,028,525,823 568,035,325 24,975,199,568 14,008,469,622
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,608,104,337 (1,948,707,221) (340,602,884)
Local Individuals 19,439,312,564 (18,492,060,387) 947,252,177
Local Corporates 7,348,292,753 (7,954,942,046) (606,649,293)
===============================================================================
