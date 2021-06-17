ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                          DATE        TIME
=========================================================
Hinopak Motors Limited                17-06-2021    10:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd                   17-06-2021    09:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd              17-06-2021    11:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited             18-06-2021    11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd             21-06-2021    10:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd            22-06-2021    15:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited            22-06-2021    14:30
TPL Insurance Limited                 22-06-2021    11:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd                  22-06-2021    11:30
Attock Refinery Ltd                   22-06-2021    12:30
National Refinery Ltd                 22-06-2021    10:30
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation Ltd                       22-06-2021    11:00
Macter International Ltd              22-06-2021    10:00
Asia Insurance Company Ltd            22-06-2021    12:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited               23-06-2021    14:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   24-06-2021    11:00
International Steels Ltd              24-06-2021    15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            24-06-2021    10:00
International Industries Ltd          28-06-2021    15:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              08-07-2021    11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange companies psx

BOARD MEETINGS

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.