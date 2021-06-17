KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Hinopak Motors Limited 17-06-2021 10:30 Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-06-2021 11:00 Pakistan Refinery Limited 18-06-2021 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 21-06-2021 10:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-06-2021 15:30 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-06-2021 14:30 TPL Insurance Limited 22-06-2021 11:00 Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-06-2021 11:30 Attock Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 12:30 National Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 10:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00 Macter International Ltd 22-06-2021 10:00 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 22-06-2021 12:00 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00 TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00 International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00 International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 =========================================================

