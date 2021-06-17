Markets
17 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Hinopak Motors Limited 17-06-2021 10:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-06-2021 11:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 18-06-2021 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 21-06-2021 10:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-06-2021 15:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-06-2021 14:30
TPL Insurance Limited 22-06-2021 11:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-06-2021 11:30
Attock Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 12:30
National Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 10:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00
Macter International Ltd 22-06-2021 10:00
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 22-06-2021 12:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00
TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00
International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00
International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
=========================================================
