LIBOR interbank offered rates

17 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05613 0.05500 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.06800 0.05963 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08175 0.07700 0.19388 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10900 0.11263 0.28438 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12475 0.12800 0.31625 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15263 0.15463 0.42975 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23325 0.24075 0.58550 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
