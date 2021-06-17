KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 156.67 156.52 156.29 156.16 155.92 155.52 155.14 EUR 189.95 189.83 189.67 189.62 189.44 189.06 188.72 GBP 220.63 220.42 220.11 219.89 219.59 219.03 218.51 ===========================================================================

