State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 156.7620 Pound Sterling 220.7052 Euro 190.0269 Japanese Yen 1.4236 ===========================

