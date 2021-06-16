ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
US stocks little changed ahead of Fed decision

AFP Updated 16 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks tread water early Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve decision and an update of the central bank's view on inflation.

The Fed is widely expected to maintain its current accommodative stance, but "market participants will be eager to go through policymakers' economic projections and hear if the Fed acknowledges if it's getting closer to altering policy due to rising inflation pressures," Briefing.com said in an analysis.

Housing data was mixed, with housing starts rising 3.6 percent last Month from April and permit issues increasing three percent. However, these gains were smaller than expected.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 34,250.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1 percent to 4,245.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent to 14,110.43.

Among individual companies, General Motors jumped 2.1 percent as it again lifted its investment plan for electric and autonomous vehicle technology. The auto giant now expects to spend $35 billion through 2025, up 30 percent from its prior plan.

Oracle slumped 6.1 percent despite reporting better-than-expected results. Analysts expressed disappointment with the software giant's forecast.

Federal Reserve S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

