ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK inflation hits highest level since before pandemic

  • The Consumer Prices Index hit 2.1 percent in May, breaching the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target for the first time since July 2019.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

LONDON: British inflation has soared to the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic, with clothing, fuel and oil prices rebounding as the economy reopens, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 2.1 percent in May, breaching the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target for the first time since July 2019.

The rate compared with 1.5 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) added in a statement.

"This month's rise was led by fuel prices which fell this time last year, but have jumped this year thanks to rising crude prices. Clothing prices also added upward pressure as the amount of discounting fell," remarked ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Inflation has accelerated sharply since March, when the government began a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions which has also buoyed the Covid-ravaged economy.

The latest data stoked stubborn fears of a global inflationary spike as economies recover from pandemic turmoil.

The news surprised markets because analysts' consensus forecasts had been for an increase to 1.8 percent.

"The easing of lockdown restrictions and the return to growth was just the medicine Britain's battered economy needed," said Ulas Akincilar, head of trading at Infinox.

"But it's clear the medicine is also causing severe inflationary side effects."

The BoE's key task is to use monetary policy to keep annual inflation close to a government-set target level of 2.0 percent to preserve the value of the pound.

The UK reopened non-essential retail, including restaurants and bars, in April, allowing the broader economy to recover further from pandemic fallout.

However, this week it was forced to delay a full reopening due to surging infections caused by the Delta variant.

The UK government on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by the variant, which first appeared in India.

Britain will now fully reopen the economy on July 19, pushing back the original reopening date of June 21.

Data showed last week that the economy grew by 2.3 percent in April, recording the fastest monthly expansion since last July on easing virus curbs.

Output contracted by 1.5 percent overall in the first quarter, although it had already begun to bounce back strongly in March with 2.1-percent growth.

Coronavirus inflation pandemic CPI

UK inflation hits highest level since before pandemic

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters