National Assembly speaker bans 7 lawmakers over 'disorderly' behaviour

Karachi: The National Assembly (NA) barred on Wednesday several MNAs for violating rules and interrupting the proceedings on June 14 and June 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed and Sheikh Rohale Asghar have been banned by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The NA speaker also banned the entry of Pakistan Peoples Party's Syed Agha Rafiullah until further notice.

The conduct of these MNAs during Leader of the Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif's speech was grossly disorderly, an order by the NA said. "They violated the rules and, despite the repeated direction of the chair, interrupted House proceedings," the order added.

Earlier, Qaiser met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him regarding the ruckus in the NA on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the treasury members resorted to sloganeering the moment Sharif started his speech on the budget. The floor turned into a battleground when the opposition members and the treasury members scuffled and threw budget documents and books at each other.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari received first aid at the Parliament House dispensary after being hit in the eye by an object.