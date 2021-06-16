ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
ASC 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.05%)
ASL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
AVN 91.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
DGKC 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.8%)
EPCL 49.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.53%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
HUMNL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.59%)
JSCL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
KAPCO 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.56%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.03%)
PTC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.3%)
TRG 165.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
UNITY 47.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
BR100 5,309 Decreased By ▼ -23.84 (-0.45%)
BR30 27,793 Decreased By ▼ -144.2 (-0.52%)
KSE100 48,510 Decreased By ▼ -122.44 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,565 Decreased By ▼ -60.46 (-0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed

  • The dollar was a touch lower versus the yen, with the pair changing hands at 109.91.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

LONDON: The dollar was steady on Wednesday, with currency markets generally quiet ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, where investors will be looking for any sign of response to the jump in US inflation.

The Fed concludes its policy meeting later in the day and will release new economic projections along with a policy statement at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT).

The central bank is widely expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying programme launched in 2020, but most investors think the Fed will refrain from any hints of starting tapering its stimulus in the near future.

At 0712 GMT, the dollar was flat on the day against a basket of currencies, at 90.504. On Tuesday, it hit a one-month high of 90.677, despite mixed US economic data.

The euro was little changed against the dollar, at $1.212.

US retail sales dropped more than expected in May but sales in April were revised sharply up and are way above their pre-pandemic level.

Separate data showed that wholesale price inflation accelerated to 6.6%. Consumer price data last week showed the sharpest rise in more than a dozen years.

Market participants will be listening for any change in tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about whether the inflation is likely to be temporary or longer-lasting.

"If Powell sounds hawkish after all, the USD reaction is going to be more pronounced," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

"Because the market is preparing more for large potential moves it then makes sense that EUR-USD will trade closer to 1.21 than to 1.22 until the FOMC meeting."

Risk-related currencies were slightly higher, with the New Zealand dollar up 0.3% at $0.7145 and the Australian dollar - which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite - up 0.2% at $0.7701.

The pound was up 0.2% at $1.4109 after British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England's 2% target in May.

In the oil market, Brent hit the highest since April 2019 due to a mix of post-pandemic demand and restricted production.

Japan's exports rose at the fastest pace since 1980 in May and a key gauge of capital spending grew, helping the world's third largest economy offset sluggish domestic demand as COVID-19 vaccinations boost business activity in key markets.

The dollar was a touch lower versus the yen, with the pair changing hands at 109.91.

The Chinese yuan was little changed versus the dollar, hovering around the key 6.40 level, after China's industrial output and retail sales data both were below their forecasts.

Elsewhere, bitcoin was at around $40,158, having climbed above $40,000 earlier in the week following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, who said that Tesla may resume transactions using the cryptocurrency.

Yuan Yen US Federal Reserve Dollar

Dollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters