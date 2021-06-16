ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
ASC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.89%)
ASL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.94%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
DGKC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.42%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.04%)
HUBC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.11%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
JSCL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.44%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
POWER 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
TRG 167.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.95%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,322 Decreased By ▼ -10.32 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,903 Decreased By ▼ -33.61 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,631 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0%)
KSE30 19,603 Decreased By ▼ -22.01 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's May property investment growth slows as curbs bite

  • New construction starts, measured by floor area, fell 6.1% in May, narrowing from the 9.3% decline in April.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Real estate investment in China rose at a slower pace in May, as more smaller towns joined bigger cities in trying to curb red-hot housing prices.

Real estate investment in May rose 9.8% from a year earlier, slowing from 13.7% seen in April, Reuters calculations, based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, showed.

For January-May, property investment grew 18.3% from the same period last year, slower than a 21.6% increase in January-April.

With China's economy rebounding from last year's coronavirus-induced slump, authorities have stepped up efforts to rein in home price rises this year to curb speculative activity and prevent an asset bubble.

Local policies include capping prices set by developers and preventing some real estate agencies from setting excessively high second-hand home prices. Banks in major cities also hiked mortgage rates.

Property sales by floor area rose 9.2% in May from a year earlier, slower than 19.2% growth in April, Reuters calculations showed.

New construction starts, measured by floor area, fell 6.1% in May, narrowing from the 9.3% decline in April.

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 29.9% on the year, down from growth of 35.2% in the first four months.

Comparisons to last year are highly skewed by the sharp drop in activity early in 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns paralysed much of the economy. Still, home prices have been extending gains on a monthly basis despite growing curbs on developers and buyers.

A Reuters poll in June found property investment is expected to rise 7% in 2021, in line with the pace in 2020, while home prices were seen rising 5%.

Coronavirus China real estate investment

China's May property investment growth slows as curbs bite

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters