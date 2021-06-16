ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
ASC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.63%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
DGKC 128.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.73%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.21%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
JSCL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
POWER 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 167.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.73%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,323 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.18%)
BR30 27,902 Decreased By ▼ -34.63 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,653 Increased By ▲ 20.42 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,614 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kroos rues 'unfortunate goal' in Germany defeat by France

  • German midfielder Joshua Kimmich admitted Die Mannschaft have to prove themselves against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

MUNICH: Toni Kroos rued an "unfortunate" own goal for Mats Hummels in Germany's defeat by France in their opening Euro 2020 match on Tuesday which increases the pressure on Joachim Loew's men.

Hummels put through his own net in the first half to give France a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena to start their Group F campaign.

France carried a greater threat going forward but could only score once, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, back from international exile, both seeing second-half goals disallowed while Adrien Rabiot hit the post.

Germany had few clear chances, with Serge Gnabry going closest when he fired over the bar in the second half.

"We had our chances, no fewer than the French had, but the match was decided by an unfortunate goal," Kroos told broadcaster ARD.

"We would have defended against that nine times out of 10.

"We controlled most of the match and there were very few counter-attacks from the French."

Kroos bristled when asked about the disallowed goals by Mbappe and Benzema, saying "offside is offside, right?"

Germany are eager to avoid a repeat of the 2018 World Cup when they finished bottom of their group and the pressure is on for Saturday's home game against Portugal.

"We have lost the first match and when you only have three games, then the pressure is large," added Kroos.

German midfielder Joshua Kimmich admitted Die Mannschaft have to prove themselves against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

"I wouldn't say we were the worst team, France didn't have that many chances," said the Bayern Munich star.

"France have shown they are one of the favourites and now we have to prove that too in the next game."

Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Allianz Arena Toni Kroos

Kroos rues 'unfortunate goal' in Germany defeat by France

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters