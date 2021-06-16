Unity Foods appoints Mehdi as chairman

Unity Foods Limited has appointed Sulaiman S Mehdi, who has previously served as chairman of the board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the new chairperson of the company.

In a notification issued to the PSX on Wednesday, Unity Foods said that Sulaiman S Mehdi has been appointed as the chairman of the company with effect from June 15, 2021 in place of Abdul Majeed Ghaziani.

Furthermore, it was informed that Hina Safdar has resigned as director of Unity Foods Limited, and Mehdi has been appointed as the director of the company with effect from June 15, 2021. Additionally, “another director Maria Abdul Hafiz has also resigned with immediate effect and the casual vacancy created will be filled within the due course of time.”

In 2018, Mehdi was appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), after the post was left vacant following the removal of Hussain Lawai.

Lawai was removed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PSX after directives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) last week, amid the ongoing money-laundering case.

Prior to joining PSX, Mehdi served as Chief Executive Officer of a private equity firm namely Cyan Limited.