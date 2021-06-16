ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
ASC 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
DGKC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.42%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2%)
FFL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.37%)
HUBC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.12%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
JSCL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.46%)
PAEL 35.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
TRG 167.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.95%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,322 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,906 Decreased By ▼ -31.14 (-0.11%)
KSE100 48,641 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,606 Decreased By ▼ -18.81 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unity Foods appoints Mehdi as chairman

  • Mehdi previously served as CEO of a private equity firm, chairman of PSX board
Ali Ahmed 16 Jun 2021

Unity Foods Limited has appointed Sulaiman S Mehdi, who has previously served as chairman of the board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the new chairperson of the company.

In a notification issued to the PSX on Wednesday, Unity Foods said that Sulaiman S Mehdi has been appointed as the chairman of the company with effect from June 15, 2021 in place of Abdul Majeed Ghaziani.

Furthermore, it was informed that Hina Safdar has resigned as director of Unity Foods Limited, and Mehdi has been appointed as the director of the company with effect from June 15, 2021. Additionally, “another director Maria Abdul Hafiz has also resigned with immediate effect and the casual vacancy created will be filled within the due course of time.”

In 2018, Mehdi was appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), after the post was left vacant following the removal of Hussain Lawai.

Lawai was removed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PSX after directives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) last week, amid the ongoing money-laundering case.

Prior to joining PSX, Mehdi served as Chief Executive Officer of a private equity firm namely Cyan Limited.

PSX Unity Foods Limited

Unity Foods appoints Mehdi as chairman

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters