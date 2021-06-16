PSL 6 match 24: Zazai, Abrar torment Karachi Kings

Another day, another defeat for Karachi Kings, who lost their third game in a row. Tonight, they were completely outplayed by Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the HBL PSL 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It was an absolute team effort from Peshawar as they first restricted Kings to a below-par total of 109 and then cruised to the victory in just 11 overs, courtesy of Hazratullah Zazai's 17-ball fifty, the joint-fastest of the tournament.

More to follow...