Sports
PSL 6 match 24: Zazai, Abrar torment Karachi Kings
- Young leggie Abrar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz restricted Kings to 109
- Zazai's 17-ball fifty led his side to a convincing 6-wicket victory
16 Jun 2021
Another day, another defeat for Karachi Kings, who lost their third game in a row. Tonight, they were completely outplayed by Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the HBL PSL 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
It was an absolute team effort from Peshawar as they first restricted Kings to a below-par total of 109 and then cruised to the victory in just 11 overs, courtesy of Hazratullah Zazai's 17-ball fifty, the joint-fastest of the tournament.
More to follow...
