Shanghai Electric begins major vaccination drive in Thar Block-1

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric, at the helm of a mega-project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has started a massive drive to vaccinate thousands of its Pakistani employees in Thar Block-1.

According to a top official of Shanghai Electric, which is currently developing coal mines and a major power plant in Thar Block-1, more than 5,000 employees who are associated with the CPEC projects are being vaccinated.

"For Shanghai Electric, safety of our workers comes first," commented Wang Xiaofan, chairman of the Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), an overseas subsidiary of Shanghai Electric.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives and businesses all over the world and our projects in Thar are no exception. We have been making all-out efforts to keep everyone safe, and the current vaccination campaign is a major part of this drive," he added.

The SSRL has taken experienced doctors and paramedic staff from Karachi to vaccinate the local employees in Thar.

Around 400 workers will be vaccinated daily during the ten-day drive which was inaugurated on Friday.

