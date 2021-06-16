ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ganging up against China

"So what's up with the G-7?" "Ganging up against China!" "Hmmm, so Biden is doing a Trump!" "Well, he is doing a...
Anjum Ibrahim 16 Jun 2021

"So what's up with the G-7?"

"Ganging up against China!"

"Hmmm, so Biden is doing a Trump!"

"Well, he is doing a Trump with respect to only one country - China, with the other countries he is doing what he did when he was the Vice President - there is Putin's Russia and he isn't concerned with North Korea..."

"Rightly so, but what about Israel?"

"Biden is pro-Israel from way back when he was a senator; I reckon Biden was taken aback at criticism of the delay in reining in Netanyahu's killing spree from within his own party and that must have come as a surprise - to me that means the US may well have to revisit its pro-Israel policy of measuring one dead Israeli against 200 plus Palestinians - children included..."

"What about Pakistan?"

"Pakistan didn't interest Trump too much though he certainly bonded with The Khan but Pakistan interests Biden and I think this because Biden administration is reportedly trying to get us to do more in Afghanistan after US forces leave and there is talk of a base though our Foreign Minister has denied it and..."

"Does the US have any leverage with us anymore?"

"Hmmm, there is the G-7 infrastructure package to rival One Belt One Road, then there is free corona vaccines which we need as we have inoculated less than one percent of our people though you would not know that from what the Cabinet says and..."

"What about the old leverages - getting an IMF package without us adhering to the conditions, remember we got the US to get us an IMF package during was it the Zardari years? Then there is the matter of the US forces leaving Afghanistan which without an intra-Afghan peace deal would spill into our borders and..."

"So Biden has only retained Trump's China policy - I mean he is back in with Europe too."

"That's right."

"So what's next?"

"Next we see where our chickens will come home to roost..."

"Chicken prices have not come down and..."

"There you go - there is no free meal as they say."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Biden IMF foreign minister Trump Netanyahu US forces

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ganging up against China

MPs scuffle in NA as budget session descends into chaos

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.