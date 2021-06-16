SSGCL bills: TMA for changing due date

KARACHI: Towel Manufactures Association of Pakistan (TMA) chairman Feroze Alam Lari has urged on behalf of the members of this association to change the due date of industrial bills for the month of May from 18th of this month to 4th week of June 2021 as convenient for the SSGCL.

He expressed his deep concern about the change due date from 20th of every months to 18th for the month of May bills by the SSGCL, because 19th and 20th are the Saturday and Sunday.

