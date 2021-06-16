30 students receive participation certificates at SU

HYDERABAD: A ceremony was held at Sindh University's Department of Media & Communication Studies in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective, Government of Pakistan wherein as many as 30 male & female students were given away the participation certificates on the successful completion of a 3-day training workshop here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi said that the students must acquire skills in their concerned fields of higher education and that could lead them to success in the career. "Success is not possible without skills, I believe", he established. He said that a number of training opportunities were being provided to the students of Media and Communication Studies so that they might succeed in the practical field. He further said that the role of Media and Communication Studies could not be ignored in the society for its construction and nation building. He said that the students of the media department ought to pay attention simultaneously in theory and practical work during their 4-year study on the campus so that they may step into the practical life without any hesitation.

