IMF waiting in the wings...

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "IMF programme implementation" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Dr Sajjad Akhtar, has concluded his argument by saying that "However, India with an implicit nod from the US (if it is desperate or Pakistan's economy shows sign of weakness) may spearhead a wave of border and internal insecurity for twisting Pakistan's arm after the September'21 withdrawal. From an economic perspective, the IMF has been driven to play on the back foot for the time being and would have to wait patiently until the reserves start declining and consumption-oriented growth party is over."

No doubt his is a highly informed perspective insofar as Pakistan's engagement with the IMF is concerned. IMF's acquiescence in relation to the country's budget for 2021-22 says it all. The lender of last resort is waiting in the wings for an 'opportune' moment to toughen its conditionalities to add to the human misery in Pakistan.

Rubina Nadir (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021