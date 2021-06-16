KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,026 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,208 tonnes of import cargo and 37,818 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on 15-06-2021.

The total import cargo of 120,208 comprised of 46,989 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,980 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,417 tonnes of DAP, 8,120 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 51,702 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,818 tonnes comprised of 18,094 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,824 tonnes of Cements, 13,900 tonnes of Talc Lumps.

As many as 6041 containers were handled out of which 3832 were of imports and 2209 were of exports. 3832 import containers comprised of 1187 of 20s and 1091 of 40s. Imports empty container was 09 of 20s and 227 of 40s. Export containers 2209 comprised of 214 of 20s and 566 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 435 of 20s and 214 of 40s.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Wan Hai 611, Chanya Naree, Palawan Star, Diyala, Oel Kedarnath and Venus Leader have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, Greenwich Bridge, Neptune, As Sicilia, Yantian Express, Msc Samu and Venus Leader have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, JAG Pooja, MT Quetta, Geum Gang, MT Lahore,, Naggoya Express, Glen Canyon container, Jakarta Voyager, X-Press Euphrates container and Asteria Leader were expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Project cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, three ships, Lobito, Chemroad Ditta and Majestic Lady sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and five more ships, Navarino, MSC Jasmine, Chem Sinyoo, Chipbro Galaxy and Gas Amazon are expected to sail from QICT, LCT, MW-1 and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 198,159 tonnes, comprising 153,944 tonnes imports cargo and 44,215 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,760 Containers (2,200 TEUs imports and 1,560 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Darya Sati, Chasseles, Horizon, Sphene and MSC Samu & two more ships, Glen Canyon and Maersk Detroit carrying Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at BIT,FAP, LCT and QICT on Tuesday (today), 15th June-2021.

