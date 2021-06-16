European shares up

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European shares rose for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism over an economic recovery this year, but gains were limited as investors hunkered down ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.1% higher at a record closing high of 458.81 points, also marking its longest winning streak in more than two years.

Dovish signals from the European Central Bank on tightening policy have brightened the near-term outlook for risk-driven assets in the continent, along with continued hopes that a steady vaccination program will drive an economic recovery this year.

Germany's DAX ended just below all-time highs as data showed consumer prices rose 0.5% month-on-month in May, in line with economists' expectations.

Investors will also be looking for inflation data from across the euro zone later this week.