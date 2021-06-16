ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Major Gulf stocks end mixed

Reuters 16 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday, with financial shares weighing on the Saudi index and property stocks bolstering Dubai.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 2.1% decline in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.3% slide in Saudi Telecom Company.

The kingdom's inflation rate rose for the second consecutive month in May, climbing to 5.7% from 5.3% in April, again reflecting a tripling of value-added tax (VAT) to 15% last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The VAT increase, which went into effect in July, came as the Saudi government sought to bolster its coffers after being hit by last year's oil price crash and the pandemic, as well as voluntary oil production cuts to help stabilise world prices.

Dubai's main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

However, Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.8%. The largest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates gave an initial price guidance of about 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Dubai's stock market is set for another delisting, raising a question mark over the future of one of the Gulf's major exchanges, which was launched two decades ago.

A $595 million bid to take DAMAC Properties private by the firm's founder Hussain Sajwani is the latest blow to the exchange, even as the Gulf city state's property market showed signs of life in the first quarter. DAMAC shares finished 0.8% higher. In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%, with Aldar Properties rising 0.8%. The Qatari index lost 0.2%, hit by a 1% fall in Commercial Bank. Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the merger of Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khalij Commercial Bank. Shares in both banks traded flat. The merger will lead to the creation of one of the largest Shariah-compliant banks in Qatar and the Middle East. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.4% with most of the stocks on the index in negative territory, including its top lender Commercial International Bank.

