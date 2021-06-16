THE RUPEE: Fall continues

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 157 in open market. It also went down against Euro, AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, dollar was at multi week highs at the time of writing of this report as traders treaded cautiously in wake of Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 65 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.75 and 156.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 70 paisas for buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.80 and 157.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 188.50 and 190 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.50 and 42.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.55 and 41.70 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 156.80 Open Offer Rs 157.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 156.75 Offer Rate Rs 156.85 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the open currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 156.70 and Rs 158.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 156.00 and Rs 157.40, respectively.

On the contrary, the rupee failed to sustain as it declined its day earlier recoveries versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Monday’s closing of Rs 218.90 and Rs 220.50 to Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 40 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs157(buying) and Rs 157.10(selling) against the last rate of Rs156.60(buying) and Rs 156.70(selling).

It closed at Rs157(buying) and Rs 157.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021