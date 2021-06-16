KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,363,530,720 703,520,527 31,957,164,782 16,539,831,604 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,822,034,557 (1,892,470,314) (70,435,756) Local Individuals 25,742,637,361 (26,086,804,411) (344,167,049) Local Corporates 10,461,774,357 (10,047,171,551) 414,602,805 ===============================================================================

