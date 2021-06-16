Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
1,363,530,720 703,520,527 31,957,164,782 16,539,831,604
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,822,034,557 (1,892,470,314) (70,435,756)
Local Individuals 25,742,637,361 (26,086,804,411) (344,167,049)
Local Corporates 10,461,774,357 (10,047,171,551) 414,602,805
