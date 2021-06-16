ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021     16-06-2021      40% (i)      08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                    11-06-2021     17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021     17-06-2021     18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric
Limited                         14-06-2021     17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                   09-06-2021     18-06-2021        NIL                     18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021     18-06-2021                                18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021     20-06-2021      35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021     20-06-2021      8% (i)       10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021     20-06-2021     2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                   12-06-2021     21-06-2021    10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
TRG P akistan L imited          14-06-2021     21-06-2021      44% (i)      10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021     21-06-2021                                21-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021     21-06-2021      15% (i)      11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021     21-06-2021     120% (i)      11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited          21-06-2021     22-06-2021      10% (i)      17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021     24-06-2021     135% (F)      08-06-2021   24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021     24-06-2021      45% (i)      16-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       18-06-2021     24-06-2021                                24-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021     25-06-2021                                25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                       18-06-2021     25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021     26-06-2021                                26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021     26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021     28-06-2021                                28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited      22-06-2021     28-06-2021      35% (i)      18-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited #    22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited      16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021     29-06-2021     45.2% (F)     16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #              23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited      17-06-2021     30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited              21-06-2021     30-06-2021        NIL                     30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited #           23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                30-06-2021
Mian Textile 
Industries Limited #            24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #          24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                30-06-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #        28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                       28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021     07-07-2021
(B A F LTF C 7) Bank
Alfalah L imited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Hum Netwok L imited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021        NIL                     16-07-2021
Century P aper & Board Mills
Limited #                       10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                16-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited                 13-07-2021     19-07-2021     50% (ii)      09-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

MPs scuffle in NA as budget session descends into chaos

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.