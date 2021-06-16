KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 156.00 155.84 155.56 155.42 155.19 154.83 154.46 EUR 189.18 189.05 188.82 188.76 188.59 188.28 187.93 GBP 220.14 219.91 219.53 219.31 219.01 218.52 217.99 ===========================================================================

