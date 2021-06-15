ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
US actress Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

  • Banes was struck as the two-wheeler ran a red light while she was "attempting to cross from west to east on West 64th street," the spokesman said.
AFP 15 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: US actress Lisa Banes, best known for her role in the movie "Gone Girl," has died 10 days after a hit-and-run by a scooter or motorbike in New York, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The 65-year-old TV, Broadway and film actress was pronounced dead Monday after suffering a head trauma in the accident in Manhattan, the New York Police Department spokesman told AFP.

Banes was struck as the two-wheeler ran a red light while she was "attempting to cross from west to east on West 64th street," the spokesman said.

An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made, he added. The NYPD said it was unable to determine whether the vehicle was a scooter or a motorbike.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," her agent David Williams told NBC News. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends."

Banes' wife, Kathryn Kranhold, tweeted a series of photos in honor of her spouse on Tuesday.

Kranhold has appealed for witnesses to find the driver.

Apart from the 2014 hit "Gone Girl," Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic comedy "Cocktail."

