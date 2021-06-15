ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Indian shares close at record highs as pandemic curbs ease, cases fall

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36% to 15,869.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.42% to 52,773.05 at close.
  • In Mumbai trading, financial stocks provided a boost to the Nifty 50, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd ending 1.6% and 0.7% higher, respectively.
Reuters Updated 15 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at record highs on Tuesday, as declining COVID-19 infections prompted many states to re-open businesses, with a rally in broader markets also helping the sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36% to 15,869.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.42% to 52,773.05 at close.

Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the national capital New Delhi, where authorities allowed shops and malls to open as the number of new cases dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new infections, the lowest since March 31.

The sentiment also tracked global stocks that hit a record high, as investors bet likely "transitory" inflation pressures will restrain the US Federal Reserve from signalling a shift in policy settings.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday. Some board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond buying.

In Mumbai trading, financial stocks provided a boost to the Nifty 50, with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd ending 1.6% and 0.7% higher, respectively.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have so far gained more than 0.55% this week, were among the top performers across sub-indexes rising between 0.85% and 1.07%.

Software services firm Infosys Ltd rose 0.8%, lifting the Nifty IT index by 0.23%.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd closed 10% higher, after staying at those levels since early trade.

