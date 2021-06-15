Markets
ECB could discuss transition away from PEPP as soon as Sept
15 Jun 2021
HELSINKI: The European Central Bank will discuss a transition away from emergency bond purchases in "due course" but possibly as soon as September, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
"It is likely that as some point, my assumption is September, we will discuss the way forward, but as said, it's now important to be rather safe than sorry and ensure that we will ensure favourable financing conditions in the euro zone, also going forward," Rehn told a news conference.
Rehn added that the 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will run at least until next March, as repeatedly decided by the ECB.
