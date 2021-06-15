Sports
Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital
- He wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.
15 Jun 2021
COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.
"I'm fine -- under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.
Punjab follows in the footsteps of Centre
Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital
PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight
Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February
UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7
Pakistan's Saffran Group lands $3.2m order from Japanese company
Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, its first in over 30 years
Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge
Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person
Additional power supply to KE severed, restored
Read more stories
Comments