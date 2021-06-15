ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
ASC 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.92%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 130.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.52%)
EPCL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.28%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.3%)
HASCOL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.64%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.76%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
MLCF 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.12%)
PAEL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.83%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.94%)
TRG 165.98 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
UNITY 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.15%)
BR100 5,325 Decreased By ▼ -6.35 (-0.12%)
BR30 27,828 Increased By ▲ 55.63 (0.2%)
KSE100 48,614 Decreased By ▼ -111.81 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.5 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

  • He wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.
AFP 15 Jun 2021

COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country's opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing "fine" in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Instagram Christian Eriksen Danish Football Union Euro 2020 games

Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

Pakistan's Saffran Group lands $3.2m order from Japanese company

Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, its first in over 30 years

Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters