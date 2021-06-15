ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
ASC 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.99%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
BYCO 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.53 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.5%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.99%)
FCCL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.3%)
HASCOL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.23%)
JSCL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.84%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.66%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 10.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.06%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.83%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.04%)
TRG 166.48 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.45%)
UNITY 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.91%)
BR100 5,323 Decreased By ▼ -8.43 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,854 Increased By ▲ 81.86 (0.29%)
KSE100 48,591 Decreased By ▼ -134.84 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,615 Decreased By ▼ -32.22 (-0.16%)
European shares set longest winning streak since 2019 on recovery optimism

  • European industrial stocks were up 0.5%, while technology shares rose 0.7% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Monday at a record high.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

European shares rose for an eighth straight session as optimism around a speedy economic recovery across the region lifted industrial stocks, while technology shares tracked an overnight jump in their US peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0715 GMT in its longest winning streak in more than two years as investors also bet on global central banks keeping the stimulus taps open.

Focus this week will be on the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday for cues on the central bank's stance on a recent jump in inflation.

European industrial stocks were up 0.5%, while technology shares rose 0.7% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Monday at a record high.

In company news, Non-Standard Finance slumped 9.5% as the British subprime lender said it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) potentially through a share sale.

