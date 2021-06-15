ANL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.8%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.51%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
EPCL 48.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
HASCOL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.94%)
HUMNL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
JSCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 49.77 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.78%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.86%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.47%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.54%)
UNITY 48.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
BR100 5,331 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,826 Increased By ▲ 53.91 (0.19%)
KSE100 48,675 Decreased By ▼ -51.48 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,653 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $71.96

  • A failure to break $71.93 may be followed by a pullback towards the triangle.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $71.96 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $72.70-$73.57 range.

The contract is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to be roughly equal to the wave (1), to travel to about $73.57. It is strange that a correction was triggered by the 107% projection level of $71.96, instead of the expected 100% level of $71.28.

The shallow correction on Monday is classified as a pullback towards $71.28. Support is at $70.60, a break below which may open the way towards the range of $68.99-$69.96.

On the daily chart, the resistance at $71.93 accounted for the correction as well. However, the uptrend remains steady, which is extending towards $75, as indicated by a bullish triangle.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a big wave C from $51.64, which may extend into a higher target zone of $79.68 to $84.47.

A failure to break $71.93 may be followed by a pullback towards the triangle.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil asia oil oil us

US oil may retest resistance at $71.96

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters