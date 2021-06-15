ANL 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.2%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.51%)
ASL 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.95%)
AVN 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.24%)
BYCO 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
DGKC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.22%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.26%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
FFL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.7%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
JSCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.66%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.94%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
POWER 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
PPL 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.79%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.09%)
SNGP 49.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.05%)
TRG 165.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.66%)
UNITY 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
WTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.96%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0%)
BR30 27,853 Increased By ▲ 81.09 (0.29%)
KSE100 48,694 Decreased By ▼ -32.11 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,653 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesian exports, imports surge in May

  • Imports were $14.23 billion, up 68.68% from last year, higher than the poll's 65% growth forecast and April's 29.93% rise. May's growth was the strongest since April, 2010.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's export growth shot up on a yearly basis to an 11-year high in May, supported by high commodity prices and a low base effect, while imports also jumped as domestic demand rose, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 58.76% to $16.60 billion, the biggest increase since January of 2010 due to a strong rise in shipments of oil and gas and mining products. This compared with a 57.49% rise expected in a Reuters poll and April's 51.94% growth.

Imports were $14.23 billion, up 68.68% from last year, higher than the poll's 65% growth forecast and April's 29.93% rise. May's growth was the strongest since April, 2010.

There was a $2.37 billion trade surplus in May, the highest in six months. The poll had expected a $2.30 billion surplus and April's surplus was $2.19 billion.

indonesia Exports Indonesia's economy Indonesia's export growth

Indonesian exports, imports surge in May

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters