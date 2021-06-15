ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.02%)
ASC 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
ASL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.85%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 131.59 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.33%)
EPCL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
JSCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.64%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.85%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.45%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.54%)
UNITY 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
WTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
BR100 5,329 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,830 Increased By ▲ 57.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 48,667 Decreased By ▼ -59.54 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,645 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Risk of Fed surprise keeps dollar well bid

  • The euro perched at $1.2120, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

TOKYO: The dollar hovered near multi-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from traders wary of a surprise from the US Federal Reserve which is set to begin a two-day policy meeting.

Markets expect no immediate changes to monetary policy, but with positioning heavily loaded against the dollar, investors are leery of any shift in tone that could spark a rally.

The euro perched at $1.2120, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week.

The yen hit a seven-session low of 110.15 per dollar. The US dollar index held near the top of its recent range at 90.512.

"The Fed is confronted with a balancing act of walking a tight-rope between transition and tantrums," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho in Singapore.

"(A) solid US economic recovery flanked by inflation at a 13-year high demands some kind of acknowledgement, if not response," he said. "The euro, Aussie, Yen and Singapore dollar (levels) all point to cognisance about upside dollar risks."

The Australian dollar has traded sideways this year, despite rapid rises in commodity prices, as markets have focused on US data and the Fed to drive the US dollar.

The Aussie slipped marginally to $0.7705 on Tuesday after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output.

The kiwi dollar and sterling were also settled in narrow ranges as market volatility gauges tick down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began roiling markets in February and March 2020.

Ahead of the Fed's statement and news conference on Wednesday, markets will eye US retail sales and a manufacturing survey later on Tuesday - though mostly as a means of understanding the economic pressure on policymakers.

So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come, although recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal.

"While Powell will tread carefully, I expect that the Fed is warming to a more open discussion about tapering, to be formally announced in the September meeting," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, said in a note to clients.

"Any view that cements a formal announcement in September should be modestly USD bullish, but the risks are symmetrical as Powell will be keen to not hurt financial conditions," he said.

Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering announcement in the next quarter.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to steady above $40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average - finding support from the promise of fresh investment from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk.

Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them.

Ether also got a small lift in sympathy with its bigger rival, and broke above its 20-day moving average to $2,593.40.

Yuan Yen US Federal Reserve Dollar Mizuho Vishnu Varathan

Risk of Fed surprise keeps dollar well bid

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters