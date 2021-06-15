ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.51%)
ASL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.07%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.26%)
DGKC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.95%)
EPCL 48.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
FCCL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KAPCO 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 50.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.68%)
PAEL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
POWER 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.12%)
PPL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.38%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.15%)
TRG 162.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
UNITY 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
WTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.49%)
BR100 5,346 Increased By ▲ 14.36 (0.27%)
BR30 27,855 Increased By ▲ 83.25 (0.3%)
KSE100 48,793 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,714 Increased By ▲ 66.38 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mixed as Wall St fails to inspire before Fed decision

  • That puts the Fed's latest meeting -- and boss Jerome Powell's comments.
AFP 15 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Most markets were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as traders struggled to track a record-breaking day on Wall Street, with the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting later this week in focus.

With coronavirus vaccines rolling out and businesses reopening in many countries, investors are broadly upbeat about the outlook for the global economy while fears have eased that an expected spike in inflation will force central banks to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies.

The release of data last week showing US consumer prices jumped far more than forecast was taken in stride, suggesting a growing acceptance of the Fed's insistence that spikes were to be expected owing to last year's low base of comparison and supply bottlenecks, among other things.

That puts the Fed's latest meeting -- and boss Jerome Powell's comments -- firmly in the spotlight with dealers looking for an idea about its plans for policy in light of the US economy's blockbuster recovery.

Several observers have warned that its pledge to not start tightening until unemployment is tamed and inflation is running persistently hot could backfire if the economy overheats, which could force it to hike interest rates at a sharper pace.

"We're in a tug-of-war between the understanding that we're having great economic growth and great earnings growth juxtaposed with the fact that we need to get our head wrapped around what inflation looks like and what it will mean both to profit margins and to the Fed," said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both clocked record highs Monday, while London's FTSE hit a 2021 peak, despite expectations the UK government would delay lifting its remaining lockdown restrictions. The move was confirmed later in the day.

But trading floors remain nervous places as governments in parts of the world are still battling to overcome the virus and more transmissible variants, which are either forcing them to delay reopenings or reimpose fresh containment measures.

Hong Kong fell more than one percent as investors returned from a long weekend, with eyes on a nuclear plant across the border in China following a US report of a potential leak.

Energy firms were also being weighed after Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered safety checks across the country following a massive fatal gas explosion in Hubei province.

Shanghai, Seoul, Manila and Jakarta also slipped, though there were gains in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington and Taipei.

Bitcoin held above $40,000 after Elon Musk said at the weekend that Tesla would start accepting the unit again once it is mined more ecologically, while it also got a boost from top hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who endorsed it as a good hedge against inflation.

However, Marc Odo of Swan Global Investments said: "These days, bitcoin's market pivots on what Elon Musk tweets -- for me, that's not a great indicator. It's like some billionaire's whim.

"I don't think there's anything fundamentally moving bitcoin one way or the other, other than rumours and tweets. That's not an asset class I want to be involved with."

Key figures at 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 29,375.94 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.1 percent at 28,540.03

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.8 percent at 3,560.12

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2126 from $1.2124 at 2050 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.4111 from $1.4107

Euro/pound: UP at 85.93 pence from 85.91 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.10 yen from 110.08 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $72.93 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 34,393.75 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,146.68 (close)

asia Hong Kong stock tokyo stock

Asian markets mixed as Wall St fails to inspire before Fed decision

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters