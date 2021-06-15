ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP calls for free, fair elections in AJK

Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has called for free and fair elections in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and asked the election commission to take notice of the alleged pre-poll rigging. Speaking a press conference here Monday, the PPP secretary-general, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, said that the role of the Kashmir Election Commission is in question as many refugee voters have been removed from the electoral list.

He alleged that the PML-N prime minister of the AJK is also using the administration in the election campaign of his party. He said that he wants to tell the Election Commission that they are committed to holding free and fair elections.

He said that the PTI government is using Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa resources for votes and the ECP should take notice of this. He said that the election schedule is released first and the voter lists came later. Pressure is being used to vote for the PTI candidates. We want to demand of the Election Commission to play its role under its constitution.

There are moves to rig the elections. The Election Commission should ensure fair and transparent elections, he added. Bukhari said that PPP's voters' names have been struck off the voters' list. He said that refugee voters are pressurised to vote for the PTI, adding that Azad Kashmir Prime Minister is trying to rig the elections by using administration.

He said that development funds and employment are being distributed in the AJK. Constitution does not allow a refugee to contest on seats for refugees. "According to the constitution, free and fair elections are the responsibility of the Azad Kashmir Election Commission.

If there are no clean and transparent elections, Pakistan's position on Kashmir will be weakened. In Occupied Kashmir, we blame Modi for holding unfair elections," he added. Sardar Salim of the PPP Azad Kashmir said that the PPP has fought for free and transparent elections in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Unfortunately, transparent elections were not seen in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

"Election frauds weaken democracy.... Democracy is the name of public opinion, not Imran Khan," he said, adding that transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will strengthen the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Imran Khan PTI Government ECP PMLN Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Kashmir Election Commission

PPP calls for free, fair elections in AJK

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.