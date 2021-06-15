Covid-19: Country reports lowest single-day tally since Feb 15

ISLAMABAD: The country, Monday, reported 1,019 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally since February 15, the National Command and Operation Centre said, on Monday.

The country on February 15, 2021 has recorded 958 cases.

According to the NCOC, the national cases tally has jumped to 942,189, which include 878,740 recovered patients with a significant recovery ratio of 93.3 percent.

The total active cases have dropped to 41,726 as 1,549 coronavirus patients have recovered over the past 24 hours. According to the NCOC data, 2,676 patients are still in critical condition admitted in hospitals across the country.

The NCOC also said the pandemic killed 34 people, on Sunday, taking the national death toll to 21,723, since the pandemic outbreak.

Punjab has continued to be the worst-hit region with 344,065 infections and 10,516 deaths caused by the pandemic, followed by Sindh where 328,184 people were confirmed infected and 5,243 of them lost their lives.

Out of 34 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 33 of them were under treatment in hospitals, and one died out of the hospital. Out of the 34 Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, nine died on ventilators.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.59 percent.

Nationwide ventilator occupancy has dropped below 400 mark as at present 322 ventilators are occupied countrywide while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Multan is on top with 45 percent ventilator occupancy, followed by Bahawalpur with 26 percent, Lahore with 23 percent, and Peshawar 21 percent.

Abbottabad with 28 percent Oxygen beds occupancy is on top followed by Gilgit with 27 percent, Karachi 26 percent, and Multan 25 percent.

On Sunday,39,214 tests were conducted across the country of which 12,825 in Sindh, 12,008 in Punjab, 9,250 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,486 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 893 in Balochistan, 361 in G-B, and 391 in the AJK.

Out of a total 942,189 cases recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab is on top with 344,065 cases, followed by Sindh with 328,184 cases, KPK with 136,074, the ICT with 82,139, Balochistan with 26,232, the AJK with 19,783, and GB with 5,715.

Out of 21,723 deaths recorded in the country since the Covid-19 outbreak, the Punjab with 10,516 deaths is on top of which 15 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 5,243 deaths of which seven deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the KPK with 4,224 deaths of which eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 772 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 566 deaths of which three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 294 deaths, and GB with 108 deaths is on the bottom of the list. A total of 13,857,250 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid treatment facilities.

Some 2,926 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

The government lifted several curbs, allowing schools, restaurants, beaches and hair salons to reopen.

However, classes below ninth grade are still suspended officially but various private educational institutes have started the middle and primary classes too without NCOC orders.

Since the vaccination drive started in the country, a total 10,696,402 doses have been administered of which 8.13 million partly and over 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the NCOC data.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021