ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inter-corporate dividends: PBC expresses disappointment over non-removal of double taxation

Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has expressed its disappointment over not removing double taxation on inter-corporate dividends in the federal budget.

In a letter to Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, the PBC chief executive Ehsan A Malik also appreciated the government for promoting ‘Make in Pakistan’ agenda that will help create jobs, curb the shortage and rising cost of food essentials, and make the country self- sufficient.

The Council further stated that the government’s focus on promoting exports by rationalising tariff structure of inputs and providing a level playing field to the formal sector will ensure inclusive and sustainable growth of Pakistan.

“While appreciating all positive measures taken, we are disappointed that rational protection against double taxation of inter-corporate dividends, provided in many developing and developed countries, as well as in Pakistan for nine out of the last twelve years, was not restored,” Malik added.

Requesting the government to reconsider the proposal, the Ehsan Malik added that “Group formation results in scale, wider shareholding and diversification of investment as well as creation of jobs. This, therefore, needs to be encouraged by removing cascading taxes on dividends from a subsidiary to its holding company.”

According to former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi, the government was expected to reinstate the tax exemption on inter-corporate group dividends and this appeared to be an omission. He hoped that the exemption will be taken into consideration whilst finalizing the documents. Similarly, the post-budget analysis of A F Ferguson & Co also noted that, in line with international best practices, there is a need to reconsider the overall tax regime for dividend income especially for inter-corporate dividends which is essential to convert non-corporate businesses into documented corporate sector entities.

In pre-budget engagements with the business community, the FBR and Ministry of Finance had hinted that the inter-corporate dividend tax exemption may be restored to support the formation of business groups and add depth to the country’s capital markets.

In March this year, the federal cabinet had approved the Income Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which removed a clause that prevented double taxation of inter-corporate dividends as it flows from subsidiaries to Holding Company.

The taxation regime for inter-corporate dividend was developed in 2007 based on recommendations of a Task Force comprising the private sector, FBR, SECP and ICAP. The tax credits on inter-corporate dividends were proposed after benchmarking local laws with tax regimes of global jurisdictions, including India, Vietnam, Singapore, US and China. Since the introduction of this tax exemption,

Capital markets in Pakistan witnessed significant development and wider implementation of corporate governance practices as several large business groups transformed into a holding company structure with separate listed subsidiaries.

The copies of which have also been sent to PM Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Chairman FBR and Member IR( FBR).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

shabbar zaidi FBR taxation Shaukat Tarin Pakistan Business Council Ehsan Malik

Inter-corporate dividends: PBC expresses disappointment over non-removal of double taxation

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.