Expats sending more in remittances than exports of country: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People''s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed it a tragedy that overseas Pakistanis were sending more in remittances than the exports of the country.

He apprehended that the prices of petrol would increase by Rs20 per liter and sugar by Rs7 per kg due to indirect taxes in the budget. He said gas and petrol prices would go up when companies would have to pay 17% sales tax on crude oil and LNG. He criticized the PTI government for presenting a selected anti-people budget. The Chairman PPP also rejected the budget terming it as a method of economic murder that will lead the country to the point of no return.

While talking to party members at Bilawal House, he said the IMF employees have prepared the budget and handed it over to a puppet Prime Minister who directed to present it without paying heed to the plight of the poor.

He asked the nation to note the indirect taxes imposed by the PM. Instead of applying direct taxes, the government is robbing the nation by levying indirect taxes worth billions of rupees, he stressed.

He warned the nation that indirect taxes worth billions of rupees imposed on every commodity used by common people would soon expose the country to a new tsunami of inflation. He said the government has imposed sales tax on the online shopping as well.

