Saleem Khan made director press information Sindh

KARACHI: Muhammad Saleem Khan, Senior Director of Information Department, has been posted as Director Press Information, Information Department Sindh.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department on Monday.

Muhammad Saleem Khan possesses more than 31 years experience in the field of media management and public relations. He has worked as Press Secretary to Governor Sindh, Public Relations Officer to Governor Sindh, Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister Sindh and various provincial ministers and advisors.

