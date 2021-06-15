Wapda chief says he has decided not to seek extension

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Lt-General Muzammil Hussain (retd) has said that he has decided not to seek extension in his tenure, expiring on August 24, 2021.

In a letter to Prime Minster Imran Khan, the chairman Wapda, whose appointment, according to the Auditor General of Pakistan, was illegal, has stated that he will be completing his tenure precisely on August 24, 2021 and hence he deemed it appropriate to request for timely initiation of a process for selection of his successor.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had appointed him as chairman Wapda in place of Zafar Mehmood, a retired, BS -22 DMG(now PAS) officer, due to undue delays in a couple of hydropower projects.

"To that end, I would like to recommend that the process of choosing my successor be initiated in a manner to provide for a smooth and dignified transition," he said.

According to the chairman Wapda, he looks back “with immense feeling of satisfaction” that his team was able to make such “phenomenal contributions” in development of water resources, so fundamental for the prosperity of the country and its people.

“While reviving projects stalled for decades,” he said “Wapda has been able to add over 2,500 MW of clean and cheap energy by commissioning four major projects including Neelum-Jhelum, Tarbela 4th Extension, Golan Gol in Chitral, and Kachhi Canal in Balochistan”.

"More importantly, I wish to thank you for your support and patronage under your premiership in initiating super mega projects like Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams setting a new stream of sustainable development for food and human security of Pakistan.I will be leaving with utmost sense of fulfilment at what the Wapda was able to achieve during my tenure," he added.

“Wapda is now a vibrant organization, ever willing to make a contribution despite some serious impediment prevailing in the country's developmental structure and strategies,” he said, adding that “development and commissioning of nine projects currently underway between now and next 4 -7 years will truly lead to dream of ‘Real Pakistan’”.

The chairman Wapda has also appreciated provincial governments for “extending upmost cooperation in undertaking the projects”.

"I will be failing in my duty if I do not put on record my personal gratitude for the wonderful people of GB, AJ&K, KP, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab who extended full support to all the projects we are undertaking across the country," he continued.

The chairman Wapda has requested the prime minister to pick a person for this onerous responsibility with highest sense of integrity and commitment and who believes in the critical role of Wapda as a binding force for the integration of our Federation and its diverse people.

"Once again, I thank you much for the encouragement, support and patronage extended to me in person and also my organisation. I assure you that I leave behind an able force that will continue to play a decisive and constructive role for a prosperous Pakistan," he said, adding that his assistance in any related matter remains at his disposal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021