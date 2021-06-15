ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies after hitting 2-year high as demand hopes face supply growth

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices ended mostly unchanged on Monday, after hitting their highest levels in more than two years, as growing US crude production and Britain’s delayed Covid-19 reopening dampened expectations for fuel demand growth and tighter supplies.

The market reacted negatively to a US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that shale oil output, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US production, was expected to rise by about 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July to about 7.8 million bpd.

“We started off strong on expectations that the demand situation was building momentum as Covid vaccinations were high,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Then the EIA report took the winds out of the sail.”

Brent settled up 17 cents at $72.86 a barrel. Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a barrel, its highest since April 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate fell 3 cents to settle at $70.88 a barrel, after earlier touching $71.78 a barrel, its highest since October 2018.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that it expected global demand to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022, more quickly than previously anticipated. The IEA urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, to increase output to meet demand.

OPEC+ has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with agreed targets in May. Motor vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased.

However, Britain late Monday delayed plans to lift most remaining Covid-19 restrictions by a month, because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Heavy maintenance seasons in Canada and the North Sea also have helped prices, said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson. The firm estimates about 330,000 bpd of oil and condensate supply is offline at Canada oil sands projects, along with another 370,000 bpd offline in the North Sea.

Oil prices US Energy Information Administration Oil EIA

Oil steadies after hitting 2-year high as demand hopes face supply growth

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.